West Coast Cure

Goji OG Live Resin Badder 1g

Goji OG live resin badder is a delicious Sativa-dominant extract that’s packed with exotic flavors! A sweet cross of Nepali OG and Snowlotus genetics, these dabs pack a tropical punch of ripe summer berries with a light and cool menthol-like finish. Sultry, uplifting and euphoric, a quick dab of Goji OG is a great way to kickstart your busy day!

* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
