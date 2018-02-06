About this strain
Goji OG, also known as "Goji OG Kush," "Goji," and "OG Goji," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor of Goji OG is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.
Goji OG effects
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
31% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.