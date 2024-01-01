Gorilla Cookies Live Resin Cartridge smacks with a psychoactive Hybrid zest that elevates the mood and stimulates vitality. Extracted from a cross of the Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) x Gorilla Glue #4 (GG#4), its vape delivers a flavorful pull of pungent herbs, lively menthol, and diesel soak cookies. A refined beast disguised as a live resin oil, Gorilla Cookies’ one-of-a-kind terpene profile will create an inspired mindset with boundless creativity.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.