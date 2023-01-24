Gorilla Glue Live Resin Badder is an evenly balanced concentrate that expresses a sweet and complex flavor profile of pine, earth, sour diesel, and chocolate. Motivational yet calming, this whole-plant Hybrid badder produces a steady stream of mind-bending epiphanies and quickly devolves into a full-melt body high. Gorilla Glue Live Resin Badder, the "500 lb gorilla."
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.