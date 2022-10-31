About this product
Gorilla Glue Live Resin Cartridge is an evenly balanced Hybrid oil that expresses a sweet and complex flavor profile of pine, earth, sour diesel, and chocolate. Creatively intoxicating, the Sativa side of this whole-plant oil provokes a steady stream of heady effects. After the first pull, vapers may feel a creative head rush that quickly escalates into a full-body meltdown.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC