Gorilla OG Premium Flower – the offspring from a wild night out between Gorilla Glue #4 and OG Cookies. This Hybrid flower has a sense of humor as potent as its effects. It's like your head took a trip to a comedy club while your body enjoyed a spa day. A tightly structured flower with orange and green hues, Gorilla OG will leave you giggling like you just heard the best joke ever while easing every muscle into a state of pure relaxation. Get ready to laugh, relax, and go bananas for Gorilla OG Premium Flower.

