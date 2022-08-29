About this product
WCC’s Gorilla Zkittlez Live Resin cartridge is a Hybrid vape that combines the honeyed terpenes of Zkittlez with the beastly THC level of Gorilla Glue. Extracted from freshly harvested, top-shelf plant material, this full gram vape cart creates a sweet and gassy profile with notes of coffee, chocolate, and tropical fruit. Sure to soothe the savage beast in us all, the Gorilla Zkittlez full-spectrum oil helps mitigate those Kong-sized meltdowns with just one quick hit.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
