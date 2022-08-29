WCC’s Gorilla Zkittlez Live Resin cartridge is a Hybrid vape that combines the honeyed terpenes of Zkittlez with the beastly THC level of Gorilla Glue. Extracted from freshly harvested, top-shelf plant material, this full gram vape cart creates a sweet and gassy profile with notes of coffee, chocolate, and tropical fruit. Sure to soothe the savage beast in us all, the Gorilla Zkittlez full-spectrum oil helps mitigate those Kong-sized meltdowns with just one quick hit.