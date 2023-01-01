Gorilla Zkittlez Live Resin Sugar is an Indica-leaning concentrate extracted from the Original GG#4 x Zkittlez cross. A complex blend of intoxicating terpenes and cannabinoids, Gorilla Zkittlez packs a heavy punch with its diesel aroma and tropical fruit flavor. The effects of this tasty live resin are composed and imaginative, making it an ideal choice for stimulating the creative thought process.

