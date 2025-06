Governmint Oasis Premium Flower is an Indica leaning phenotype from the GMO x Gush Mints cross. Bred specifically to capture the pungent and sweet aroma of Gush Mints with GMO's classic flavor, these buds are dense with a layer of ripe, rich terpenes. The lofty effects from Governmint Oasis begin with a heady buzz that quickly fades into a deep body high.

