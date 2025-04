Granddaddy Purple—because some legends never retire. As one of the founding fathers of purple strains, this icon brings wisdom in the form of rich, berry-sweet aromas and a smooth, grape-forward flavor. Heavy-hitting and full-bodied, GDP is the strain that tucks you in and tells you a bedtime story after a long day. If you're looking for something sweet, strong, and worthy of a permanent spot in your stash, Grandpa’s got you covered.

