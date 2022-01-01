About this product
The Grape Ape CUREpen Cartridge by West Coast Cure is an 50/50 Hybrid that can inspire a tranquil and joyous outlook for the average consumer. A genetic mashup between Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and an Afghani Landrace, the full gram Grape Ape 510 Cartridge is a grape-centric vape that delivers a perfect wind-down after a busy day of work.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.