The Grape Ape CUREpen Cartridge by West Coast Cure is an 50/50 Hybrid that can inspire a tranquil and joyous outlook for the average consumer. A genetic mashup between Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and an Afghani Landrace, the full gram Grape Ape 510 Cartridge is a grape-centric vape that delivers a perfect wind-down after a busy day of work.