WCC's Grape Ape Ready-To-Use CUREbar contains a Hybrid oil that inspires a tranquil outlook for the rushed consumer. This ready-to-rip disposable vape has a rich full-gram tank of premium THC oil. Derived from a Grape Ape phenotype, it provides a soothing vape with a refreshing pull.



*An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

read more