WCC's Grape Gas 0.5g Liquid Rosin Cartridge delivers that straight-up heat, right in your pocket. Packed with lush myrcene and spicy caryophyllene, this half-gram cart pumps out a high-octane gas-n-funk combo that’s undeniable. Extracted from a fierce Grape Pie x Jet Fuel Gelato cross, this hybrid rosin vape is perfect for keeping your creative fuel tank topped-off. Whether you're flying solo or rolling with the crew, this cart keeps the vibe alive and the session lit.

