Grape Gelato Premium Flower in an Indica leaning phenotype of the Grape Kush x Gelato cross. A fruity cultivar, its terpene profile produces a sweet and peppered nose while its palate offers a hit of sweet grapes and sour citrus. The impeccably cured flowers have olive green and purple buds that are dusted with a ripe layer of natural trichomes. A sublime smoke with chill effects, the high promotes breezy and relaxed headspace.