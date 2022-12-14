About this product
Grape Gelato Premium Flower in an Indica leaning phenotype of the Grape Kush x Gelato cross. A fruity cultivar, its terpene profile produces a sweet and peppered nose while its palate offers a hit of sweet grapes and sour citrus. The impeccably cured flowers have olive green and purple buds that are dusted with a ripe layer of natural trichomes. A sublime smoke with chill effects, the high promotes breezy and relaxed headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
