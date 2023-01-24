About this product
Grape Guava Premium Flower is a zesty Sativa-leaning hybrid boasting an enticing aroma of sweet berries and vanilla wafers. A cross of Regal Grape and Strawberry Guava, its palette is candy strawberries with traces of earthiness. Its light green buds come complemented by delightful peach hairs - all hiding beneath a coating of sticky white trichomes. This tantalizing strain offers users the perfect peaceful balance between creative euphoria and calming physical relaxation.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000171-LIC