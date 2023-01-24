Grape Guava Premium Flower is a zesty Sativa-leaning hybrid boasting an enticing aroma of sweet berries and vanilla wafers. A cross of Regal Grape and Strawberry Guava, its palette is candy strawberries with traces of earthiness. Its light green buds come complemented by delightful peach hairs - all hiding beneath a coating of sticky white trichomes. This tantalizing strain offers users the perfect peaceful balance between creative euphoria and calming physical relaxation.