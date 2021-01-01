About this product
Grape Juice is a nectar hybrid selected for its sweet grape aroma and creatively chill effects. A mysterious cultivar of unknown origin, what is known is this is a tasty flower. Once hit, it leaves a sweet Concord grape flavor lingering on your taste buds and a creamy dessert savor on the palate. Dense, conical, green with purple hues, and caked with trichomes, its high is heavy and relaxing. Leaving the mind alert and invigorated, Grape Juice provides a refreshing toke that can be enjoyed day or night.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
West Coast Cure
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.