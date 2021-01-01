About this product

Grape Juice is a nectar hybrid selected for its sweet grape aroma and creatively chill effects. A mysterious cultivar of unknown origin, what is known is this is a tasty flower. Once hit, it leaves a sweet Concord grape flavor lingering on your taste buds and a creamy dessert savor on the palate. Dense, conical, green with purple hues, and caked with trichomes, its high is heavy and relaxing. Leaving the mind alert and invigorated, Grape Juice provides a refreshing toke that can be enjoyed day or night.



* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.