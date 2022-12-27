Grape Pie Premium Flower is a heavy-hitting, Indica-dominant cultivar that combines the heady genetics of Grape Stomper and Cherry Pie. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Grape Pie delivers a mouth-watering hit of robust flavor. Both fruity and doughy, its terpene profile is loaded with sweet undertones and has a smooth finish. A soothing and effective flower for today's consumer, its high hits hard and fast.