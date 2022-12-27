About this product
Grape Pie Premium Flower is a heavy-hitting, Indica-dominant cultivar that combines the heady genetics of Grape Stomper and Cherry Pie. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Grape Pie delivers a mouth-watering hit of robust flavor. Both fruity and doughy, its terpene profile is loaded with sweet undertones and has a smooth finish. A soothing and effective flower for today's consumer, its high hits hard and fast.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
