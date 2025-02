WCC’s Grape Pie Hoe Tier 3 Cold Cure Badder—a live rosin concentrate that hits like a boss. This fire blend of Grape Pie and an unknown strain is packed with bold terps that slap your taste buds with its sweet, doughy vibes and a hint of funk. Smooth, potent, and dripping with flavor, every dab is a power move. Whether you’re flexing with the crew or relaxing at the crib, this badder delivers that top-shelf vibe.

read more