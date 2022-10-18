About this product
Grape Pie Live Resin Wet Badder is a terpene-rich, Indica-dominant extract that combines the delicious terpene profiles of Grape Stomper and Cherry Pie. Grown by Cannarado Genetics and processed by WCC skilled hash makers, this live resin wet badder delivers a mouth-watering hit of robust flavor. Both fruity and doughy, a dab of this terpy extract expresses sweet undertones of grapes and berries with a smooth and creamy finish. Soothing and euphoric, Grape Pie's effects hit hard and fast.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC