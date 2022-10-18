Grape Pie Live Resin Wet Badder is a terpene-rich, Indica-dominant extract that combines the delicious terpene profiles of Grape Stomper and Cherry Pie. Grown by Cannarado Genetics and processed by WCC skilled hash makers, this live resin wet badder delivers a mouth-watering hit of robust flavor. Both fruity and doughy, a dab of this terpy extract expresses sweet undertones of grapes and berries with a smooth and creamy finish. Soothing and euphoric, Grape Pie's effects hit hard and fast.