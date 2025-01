Grape Pie T3 Cold Cure Rosin delivers some serious heat with its Cherry Pie and Grape Stomper genetics. Packed with terps like caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool, this drop serves up a bold mix of sweet grape and berry vibes. The cold cure process locks in a creamy texture and full-throttle flavor, giving you smooth, terp-rich hits every time. If you're all about top-tier solventless rosin, Grape Pie is your next go-to.

read more