Grape Sundae Premium Flower is a Hybrid cross of Sour Grapes x Sundae Driver genetics. The varicolored buds have a mesmerizing purple and green appearance with orange pistils and a generous helping of Mother Nature's snowy ripe trichomes. While the sweet and sour grape flavors hit your palate first, it's a blast of zesty citrus that lingers on the taste buds. A soothing snap, toke, or rip for ending a hectic day, its effects are grounding and playful.