Grape Sundae Premium Flower is a Hybrid cross of Sour Grapes x Sundae Driver genetics. The varicolored buds have a mesmerizing purple and green appearance with orange pistils and a generous helping of Mother Nature's snowy ripe trichomes. While the sweet and sour grape flavors hit your palate first, it's a blast of zesty citrus that lingers on the taste buds. A soothing snap, toke, or rip for ending a hectic day, its effects are grounding and playful.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
