Grapefruit Premium Flower from West Coast Cure is a Sativa-leaning cultivar bred by Nectar Seeds. Packed with a strong citrus and grapefruit aroma and delivering a hit of sour citrus and earth, the buds are light green and gold with peach colored pistils. Dusted by nature’s trichomes, the flower’s effect is uplifting and inspires the creatively inclined. Smoke. Think. Create. This is a great daytime smoke for folks with things to do!
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000171-LIC