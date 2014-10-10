California Grapefruit by DNA Genetics is an indica strain that draws from a palette of California-grown genetics: Northern Lights, Skunk #1, and Afghani. Loyal to her indica dominance, California Grapefruit promises a heavily relaxing effect that takes a few minutes to fully kick in, even when inhaled. The weight of this indica may just be enough to crush pain, insomnia, and muscle tension in most patients. Its earthy flavor is accented by a sweet, sour grapefruit aroma which lends this strain its name.