WCC’s Grapefruit Gelato Diamond Infused Premium Flower is that iced-out fire that motivates the daily grind. This Sativa-packed Gas blends the zesty punch of grapefruit with Gelato’s smooth vibe, boosted with a sprinkle of THC diamonds for that extra drip. The high hits clean and uplifting, giving you a sharp vibe shift and just the right head change to keep you moving. Roll it, spark it, and let this frosty mix fuel your flow.

read more