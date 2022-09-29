Grapes N Cream Live Rosin Fresh Press from WCC is a heady full spectrum extract that expresses a summer-like flavor of sweet grapes, ripe berries, and fertile earth. Cultivated by the seasoned growers at NorCal’s Valley Grove Farms and extracted by WCC’s award-winning hash makers, a dab of these terpene-rich concentrates has a bright and fruity palate that creates a cool and breezy vibe.