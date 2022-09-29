About this product
Grapes N Cream Live Rosin Fresh Press from WCC is a heady full spectrum extract that expresses a summer-like flavor of sweet grapes, ripe berries, and fertile earth. Cultivated by the seasoned growers at NorCal’s Valley Grove Farms and extracted by WCC’s award-winning hash makers, a dab of these terpene-rich concentrates has a bright and fruity palate that creates a cool and breezy vibe.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
