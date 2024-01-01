Grease Bucket Live Resin Sauce is an Indica-leaning concentrate extracted from the Garlic Cookies x Banana Punch cross. A viscous badder with a sweet tropical nose and a citrus-diesel zest, Grease Bucket’s dab provides a relaxed vibe shift with a full-melt body high.
Grease Bucket Live Resin Sauce Grease Bucket Live Resin Sauce
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.