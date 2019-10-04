West Coast Cure
Grease Monkey - 3.5g CUREflower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Grease Monkey by WCC™ is a high-performance hybrid that was first bred by Exotic Genetix. A cross of Gorilla Glue #4 (GG4) and Cookies n’ Cream, the combined genetics creates a funky, chunky, and skunky flower. Revved up with a gassy nose, Grease Monkey expresses a skunky but sweet flavor with vanilla hints and a creamy doughiness. Offering a sweet petrol palate with creeping effects, Grease Monkey is a definite heavy hitter for the smoking rotation.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Grease Monkey effects
Reported by real people like you
306 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
