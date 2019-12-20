West Coast Cure
Grease Monkey - 7g CUREsmalls
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Grease Monkey by WCC™ is a high-performance hybrid that was first bred by Exotic Genetix. A cross of Gorilla Glue #4 (GG4) and Cookies n’ Cream, the combined genetics creates a funky, chunky, and skunky flower. Revved up with a gassy nose, Grease Monkey expresses a skunky but sweet flavor with vanilla hints and a creamy doughiness. Offering a sweet petrol palate with creeping effects, Grease Monkey is a definite heavy hitter for the smoking rotation.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
GG4 effects
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
