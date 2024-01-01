Green Apple Gas Premium Flower will leave you gasping with delight. A cosmic offspring from a GMO Cookies x Broze #14 cross, this strain expresses a collaborative handshake of flavor and potency. Packed with the tart zest of green apples, and the fuel of a rocket launch, it's a trip to the outer orchards. A sweet-n-gassy fruit of nature – it's the forbidden fruit that's out of this world. Brace yourself for a tangy orbit of taste and a buzz that's truly stellar!

