Green Apple Gas Premium Flower will leave you gasping with delight. A cosmic offspring from a GMO Cookies x Broze #14 cross, this strain expresses a collaborative handshake of flavor and potency. Packed with the tart zest of green apples, and the fuel of a rocket launch, it's a trip to the outer orchards. A sweet-n-gassy fruit of nature – it's the forbidden fruit that's out of this world. Brace yourself for a tangy orbit of taste and a buzz that's truly stellar!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.