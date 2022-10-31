About this product
Green Crack Live Resin Cartridge by West Coast Cure is the perfect 510 cart for when you need to get stuff done. A potent, whole plant, full spectrum Sativa oil, it's perfect for when you need that extra boost of energy to power through your day. Citrusy and sweet, this dab-like vape in a glass cart has a mango exhale with a slightly spicy palate.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC