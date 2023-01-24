Guava Cocktail Live Resin Badder is a Sativa leaning concentrate with a sultry flavor and tropical effects. Extracted from a Gelato phenotype, it provides a subtle flavor profile of mild papaya, fruity guava, and sweet cream. Exotic, luscious and heady, these terpene-rich extracts help alter the vibe in any room.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.