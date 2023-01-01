Guava Gelato Premium Flower is an audacious phenotype of the Gelato cultivar. First popped and propagated by Sherbinski, Guava Gelato is characterized by its tight flower structure, elevated terpene profile, and complex aroma. The nose of this Hybrid pheno smacks of creamy sweet guava mixed with earthy notes. Its high induces a relaxed and euphoric vibe that slowly creeps up on the consumer, creating an imaginative head space with full-melt body effects.



