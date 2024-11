Guava Haze Live Resin Badder is a sultry BHO concentrate that transports the mind and body to a tropical place. Extracted from a Sativa pheno of the Guava Haze strain, this LRB preserves the exotic terpene profile and robust cannabinoids from its namesake strain. Whether planning for a weekend staycation or a much-deserved vacation, Guava Haze Live Resin Badder is sure to make the ultimate plus-one companion.

read more