West Coast Cure’s Guava Juice Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid cross of Guava Gelato x Garlic Juice. A lip-smacking strain from our Headstash lineup, this spicy cultivar has a mouth-watering fruit-n-gas aroma, a petrol palate, and a zesty exhale. A large-and-in-charge bud, its phenotype expresses a chunky and dense structure, has bright tangerine pistils, and an intoxicating layer of ripe trichomes. Pungent, potent, and heady, the strain’s effects are not for the newbie consumers.