About this product
West Coast Cure’s Guava Juice Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid cross of Guava Gelato x Garlic Juice. A lip-smacking strain from our Headstash lineup, this spicy cultivar has a mouth-watering fruit-n-gas aroma, a petrol palate, and a zesty exhale. A large-and-in-charge bud, its phenotype expresses a chunky and dense structure, has bright tangerine pistils, and an intoxicating layer of ripe trichomes. Pungent, potent, and heady, the strain’s effects are not for the newbie consumers.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC