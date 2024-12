Guava Juice Top Shelf Indoor Smalls are a Hybrid cross of Guava Gelato x Garlic Juice. A standout strain, this spicy cultivar has a mouth-watering aroma and a robust, earthy palate with a zesty exhale. The buds are large and dense, featuring bright orange pistils and a rich layer of ripe trichomes. Pungent, potent, and heady, the strain’s effects are not for the inexperienced consumer.



