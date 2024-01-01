Guava Live Resin Cartridge by WCC is a vibrant Sativa-dominant vape that soothes the mind and pleases the palate. The oil in this one-gram cart showcases a terpy profile with rich, earthy notes and a hint of skunk. Once clicked, ripped, and exhaled, this 510-cart instills a burst of creative energy mixed with a blissful vibe.



A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.



