Guava Live Resin Cartridge by WCC is a vibrant Sativa-dominant vape that soothes the mind and pleases the palate. The oil in this one-gram cart showcases a terpy profile with rich, earthy notes and a hint of skunk. Once clicked, ripped, and exhaled, this 510-cart instills a burst of creative energy mixed with a blissful vibe.
A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.