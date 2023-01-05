About this product
Guava Nana 1 Live Rosin Fresh Press from West Coast Cure smacks the palate and head with its zesty sour bananas and diesel flavor. Cultivated by the award-winning growers at Schackow Farms and extracted by WCC’s artisan hash makers, # 1’s sun-ripened, full-spectrum terps express a high-octane dab of fruity-funk and spicy petrol. Extracted and pressed from fresh frozen flowers, this solventless live rosin concentrate creates a relaxed state of calm attentiveness.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000171-LIC