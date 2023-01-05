Guava Nana 1 Live Rosin Fresh Press from West Coast Cure smacks the palate and head with its zesty sour bananas and diesel flavor. Cultivated by the award-winning growers at Schackow Farms and extracted by WCC’s artisan hash makers, # 1’s sun-ripened, full-spectrum terps express a high-octane dab of fruity-funk and spicy petrol. Extracted and pressed from fresh frozen flowers, this solventless live rosin concentrate creates a relaxed state of calm attentiveness.