Guava Nana #1 0.5g Rosin Cartridge from West Coast Cure smacks the palate and head with its zesty sour bananas and diesel flavor. Cultivated by the Schackow Farms and extracted by WCC’s award-winning hash makers, # 1’s sun-ripened, full-spectrum terps express a high-octane dab of fruity-funk and spicy petrol. Processed from fresh frozen flowers, this solventless Sativa rosin creates a productive and laid-back mindset.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.