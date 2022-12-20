About this product
Guava Nana #5 0.5g Rosin Cartridge from West Coast Cure provides a heady vape of gassy berries, ripened bananas, and sweet guava. Cultivated by NorCal’s Schackow Farms and extracted by WCC, # 5’s terpene profile expresses a floral hit of fresh fruit and petrol. Extracted from mature, fresh frozen flowers, these solventless 510-carts instill a deep sense of mindfulness.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
