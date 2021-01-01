About this product

Gummiez is a new exotic strain that leans towards the Sativa side of the genetic spectrum. Created by crossing Peach Ringz and Jetlatto, it's an exceptionally tasty flower with deep notes of tropical fruit and a nice earthy kush finish. With a nose of light peaches and citrus, this flower will definitely appeal to your sweet tooth. And due to its elevated THC levels, it'll get you very high.



* All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.