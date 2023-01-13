Gummy Buns Premium Flower is a trichome-loaded cross of Biscotti x Grease Monkey. Bred by Exotic Genetix, this Indica-leaning craft cannabis expresses a dense flower structure, fragrant nose, and smacks of berries and diesel. Tight, colorful, and super aromatic, these emit a heady, in-your-face aroma of ripe berries and high-octane gas. Potent but not overpowering, the effect of this boutique cultivar provides an effective conduit for everyone to reach their ‘Happy Place’ ... centered on mental and physical relaxation.