Gummy Buns Premium Flower is a trichome-loaded cross of Biscotti x Grease Monkey. Bred by Exotic Genetix, this Indica-leaning craft cannabis expresses a dense flower structure, fragrant nose, and smacks of berries and diesel. Tight, colorful, and super aromatic, these emit a heady, in-your-face aroma of ripe berries and high-octane gas. Potent but not overpowering, the effect of this boutique cultivar provides an effective conduit for everyone to reach their ‘Happy Place’ ... centered on mental and physical relaxation.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
