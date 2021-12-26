Gush Mintz is an Indica-leaning Hybrid cultivated by Purple City Genetics. A 3-way cross of Kush Mintz x F1 Durban x Gushers, these buds are as beautiful as they are potent. Knuckled, dense, purple, and loaded with bright amber pistils, the flowers emit a gassed-up bouquet of a kushy caramel cappuccino. Making for a delicious mid-day hit of fresh pine and sweet maple syrup, Gush Mintz's effect is fast and heavy. A quick heads up for the newbie consumer, get your comfy nap spot ready before you rip this one!