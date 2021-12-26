Gush Mintz is an Indica-leaning Hybrid cultivated by Purple City Genetics. A 3-way cross of Kush Mintz x F1 Durban x Gushers, these buds are as beautiful as they are potent. Knuckled, dense, purple, and loaded with bright amber pistils, the flowers emit a gassed-up bouquet of a kushy caramel cappuccino. Making for a delicious mid-day hit of fresh pine and sweet maple syrup, Gush Mintz's effect is fast and heavy. A quick heads up for the newbie consumer, get your comfy nap spot ready before you rip this one!
F1 Durb is a closely held, mysterious hybrid made by Bay Area breeder Jigga, who used it to make GSC. It is a reported cross of his own "F1" and Durban. F1 Durb is closely held, and generally not for sale, or used in breeding. Jigga also crossed F1 Durb to GDP to make Cherry Pie.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC
