Gush Mintz Live Resin Badder is an Indica-leaning Hybrid concentrate that extracts the best traits from its 3-way cross: Kush Mintz x F1 Durban x Gushers. The badder emits a gassed-up bouquet of a kushy caramel cappuccino and tastes like a delicious snap of fresh pine and sweet maple syrup. Gush Mintz's effect is fast and heavy. A quick heads up for the newbie dabber, get your comfy nap spot ready before you rip this one!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.