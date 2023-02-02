Gush Mintz Live Resin Badder is an Indica-leaning Hybrid concentrate that extracts the best traits from its 3-way cross: Kush Mintz x F1 Durban x Gushers. The badder emits a gassed-up bouquet of a kushy caramel cappuccino and tastes like a delicious snap of fresh pine and sweet maple syrup. Gush Mintz's effect is fast and heavy. A quick heads up for the newbie dabber, get your comfy nap spot ready before you rip this one!

