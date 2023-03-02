Gusher Pie Premium Flower is an Indica leaning cross of the Gushers x Rainbow Pie F2 cultivars. A densely structured flower that's known for its terpy hit of caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene, the buds express an earthy and herbal spiciness with a citrus-centric nose and notes of tropical fruit. A chillaxed flower with a tropical vibe, its zen-like effects are mentally calming with a relaxed body high.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.