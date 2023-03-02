Gusher Pie Premium Flower is an Indica leaning cross of the Gushers x Rainbow Pie F2 cultivars. A densely structured flower that's known for its terpy hit of caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene, the buds express an earthy and herbal spiciness with a citrus-centric nose and notes of tropical fruit. A chillaxed flower with a tropical vibe, its zen-like effects are mentally calming with a relaxed body high.



