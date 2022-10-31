Gushers Premium Flower by West Coast Cure is a slightly Indica-dominant hybrid that combines the sweet and fruity flavors of Gelato with a strong and gassy hit of Triangle Kush. A hard-hitting and delicious strain, Gushers is a canna-seurs’ delight. Gushers delivers a unique flavor profile that mixes sour berries with creamy cookies. Sweet, velvety and potent, the nug’s psychoactive compounds allow for a peaceful mindset and deep reflection.