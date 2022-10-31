About this product
Gushers Premium Flower by West Coast Cure is a slightly Indica-dominant hybrid that combines the sweet and fruity flavors of Gelato with a strong and gassy hit of Triangle Kush. A hard-hitting and delicious strain, Gushers is a canna-seurs’ delight. Gushers delivers a unique flavor profile that mixes sour berries with creamy cookies. Sweet, velvety and potent, the nug’s psychoactive compounds allow for a peaceful mindset and deep reflection.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
