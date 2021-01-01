West Coast Cure
Gushers 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
Gushers from West Coast CureTM is a slightly Indica-dominant hybrid that combines the sweet and fruity flavors of Gelato with a strong and gassy hit of Triangle Kush. A hard-hitting and delicious strain, Gushers is a canna-seurs’ delight. Preserved in WCC’sTM nitro-sealed can, the flowers flash crystal-encrusted hues of violet and bright golden pistils when unsealed.
Steeped in that energetic and fruity Gelato flavor that’s known for cultivating a deep sense of relaxation, Gushers delivers a unique flavor profile that mixes sour berries with creamy cookies. Sweet, velvety and potent, the nug’s psychoactive compounds allow for a peaceful mindset and deep reflection.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements
