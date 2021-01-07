Loading…
Gushers - 7g CUREsmalls

by West Coast Cure
HybridTHC 24%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Gushers by WCC™ is a slightly Indica-dominant hybrid that combines the sweet and fruity flavors of Gelato with a strong and gassy hit of Triangle Kush. A hard-hitting and delicious strain, Gushers is a canna-seurs’ delight. Gushers delivers a unique flavor profile that mixes sour berries with creamy cookies. Sweet, velvety and potent, the nug’s psychoactive compounds allow for a peaceful mindset and deep reflection.

* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this strain

Picture of Gushers
Gushers

Gushers, also known as "White Gushers," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. People who like it are also going to like Runtz and Zkittlez. Gushers is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor, it's available as flower or extract. Growers of all skill levels and grow it indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses. Gushers came from a group of growers affiliated with the Cookie Fam on the West Coast in the '10s, but it can be found worldwide. People consume Gushers for pleasure, wellness, and medical symptom management including pain, nausea, and insomnia.

Gushers effects

Reported by real people like you
92 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
23% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure
Shop products
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.