Hash Pancake Tier 3 Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder flips up a stack of flavor that’s as rich as its name suggests. The nose hits you with sweet peach and melon, while each dab drips with smooth papaya-like terps that melt across the palate like syrup on a fresh pancake. Light, creamy, and deceptively strong, this full-spectrum rosin hits the eyes first before easing into a slow, satisfying body melt perfect for a lazy Sunday sesh.