Hash Pancake Tier 3 Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder flips up a stack of flavor that’s as rich as its name suggests. The nose hits you with sweet peach and melon, while each dab drips with smooth papaya-like terps that melt across the palate like syrup on a fresh pancake. Light, creamy, and deceptively strong, this full-spectrum rosin hits the eyes first before easing into a slow, satisfying body melt perfect for a lazy Sunday sesh.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001932-LIC
