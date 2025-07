West Coast Cure’s Hawaiian Funk badder brings bold flavor and fast-hitting potency into one. Born from a lineage of Island Sweet Skunk crossed with a Hawaii × Romulan, this indica-leaning badder offers a complex profile you can taste and smell. Expect an upfront funk that leans savory before revealing sweet candy notes and a faint hint of mint-like freshness to round it out. This badder hits quick and softens fast; that classic indica, perfect for your next unwind.

